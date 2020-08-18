Axis Securities introduces Global Investing for Indian Investors

Axis Securities, a proud subsidiary of Axis Bank, announces the launch of Global Investing - a smart solution for Indian retail investors to add the best of US stocks to their portfolio. Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market. Investors can now buy/sell shares of companies like Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google, and more; or invest in theme-based baskets or ETFs; all in just a few clicks. With easy access to a robust global market, investors can not only enjoy the benefits of geographical diversification but also secure their portfolios from a single country and single currency risk. This one of a kind solution offers professionally curated portfolios and theme based baskets of stocks and ETFs, with a completely digital on-boarding and fund transfer process, thereby ensuring that global investing #SimpleHai.



Global investing enables the customers of Axis Securities to invest in US stock markets at zero brokerage charges. With the premium plan, the investors can enjoy a host of features such as zero account opening fees, zero brokerage, and one-year free withdrawal benefits, to name a few. The platform empowers the customers to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares by making investments in less than one stock. Through this platform, customers can make and manage investments in more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs. With the additional facility to invest in professionally curated model portfolios and theme-based baskets, retail investors can now participate in global growth stories backed by sound research.



Speaking about Global Investing, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said, "India has witnessed a significant increase in demand for international investments, particularly from tech-savvy millennials. With our Global Investing, we aim to empower investors to be shareholders of the most innovative global companies and businesses. Through curated investment portfolios, theme-based baskets, and research advisory, we wish to make international investing simple and help them to make the right decisions. This product will surely be a value addition by enabling our customers to seamlessly access global capital markets and build a more powerful, geographically diversified portfolio."



Speaking about the partnership, Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, "We are delighted to partner with Axis Securities, which is one of the leading retail brokerage houses in the country. Indian retail investors are interested to create a well geographically diversified portfolio for long term investment. We strongly believe that this platform will open doors to global trading for many Indian investors. This product will promote overseas investments and provide an outstanding capability to the investors to invest directly in the US stock market."



Following are some of the features of the offering:



- Unlimited transactions in US stocks with zero brokerage charges

- Fractional investing - ability to buy less than one share, enabling to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares such as Amazon, Google, or Berkshire Hathaway

- Professionally curated portfolios and theme-based baskets of stocks and ETFs

- Simplified remittance process through partnerships with banks to enable online and pick up remittance service



Shares of AXIS BANK LTD. was last trading in BSE at Rs.437.75 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 435.45. The total number of shares traded during the day was 634322 in over 9375 trades.



The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 440.7 and intraday low of 425.3. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 273680241.