Mutual Funds Commodities Research Tax Planning IPO Our Team Contact Us    
Google
Web www.equitybulls.com
Stock Report
| More

Axis Securities introduces Global Investing for Indian Investors
Posted On: 2020-08-18 00:56:06


Axis Securities, a proud subsidiary of Axis Bank, announces the launch of Global Investing - a smart solution for Indian retail investors to add the best of US stocks to their portfolio. Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market. Investors can now buy/sell shares of companies like Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google, and more; or invest in theme-based baskets or ETFs; all in just a few clicks. With easy access to a robust global market, investors can not only enjoy the benefits of geographical diversification but also secure their portfolios from a single country and single currency risk. This one of a kind solution offers professionally curated portfolios and theme based baskets of stocks and ETFs, with a completely digital on-boarding and fund transfer process, thereby ensuring that global investing #SimpleHai.

Global investing enables the customers of Axis Securities to invest in US stock markets at zero brokerage charges. With the premium plan, the investors can enjoy a host of features such as zero account opening fees, zero brokerage, and one-year free withdrawal benefits, to name a few. The platform empowers the customers to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares by making investments in less than one stock. Through this platform, customers can make and manage investments in more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs. With the additional facility to invest in professionally curated model portfolios and theme-based baskets, retail investors can now participate in global growth stories backed by sound research.

Speaking about Global Investing, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said, "India has witnessed a significant increase in demand for international investments, particularly from tech-savvy millennials. With our Global Investing, we aim to empower investors to be shareholders of the most innovative global companies and businesses. Through curated investment portfolios, theme-based baskets, and research advisory, we wish to make international investing simple and help them to make the right decisions. This product will surely be a value addition by enabling our customers to seamlessly access global capital markets and build a more powerful, geographically diversified portfolio."

Speaking about the partnership, Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, "We are delighted to partner with Axis Securities, which is one of the leading retail brokerage houses in the country. Indian retail investors are interested to create a well geographically diversified portfolio for long term investment. We strongly believe that this platform will open doors to global trading for many Indian investors. This product will promote overseas investments and provide an outstanding capability to the investors to invest directly in the US stock market."

Following are some of the features of the offering:

- Unlimited transactions in US stocks with zero brokerage charges
- Fractional investing - ability to buy less than one share, enabling to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares such as Amazon, Google, or Berkshire Hathaway
- Professionally curated portfolios and theme-based baskets of stocks and ETFs
- Simplified remittance process through partnerships with banks to enable online and pick up remittance service

Shares of AXIS BANK LTD. was last trading in BSE at Rs.437.75 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 435.45. The total number of shares traded during the day was 634322 in over 9375 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 440.7 and intraday low of 425.3. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 273680241.

Source: Equity Bulls
Click here to send ur comments or to feedback@equitybulls.com





Other Headlines:

Streamline End-to-end Records and Ensure Compliance with Newgen's Advanced Records Management System
Maintain ADD on Voltas - Beat in RAC continues - HDFC Securities
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd resumes production at NPK-A plant from Aug 17, 2020
Indo Count Industries Ltd Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs. 18 crore
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Q1FY21 PAT declines to Rs. 10.70 crore
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd posts Rs. 60.86 crore PAT in Q1FY21
PRIME Securities Ltd Q1 consolidated PAT at Rs. 0.93 crore
Precision Camshafts Ltd posts Rs. 1.89 crore consolidated PAT in Q1
KNR Constructions Ltd reports YoY jump in Q1FY21 consolidated PAT to Rs. 46.58 crore
Allen Solly unveils limited-edition 'Handmade Collection' with the campaign
Kotak Mahindra Bank Goes Live with CRMNEXT to Deliver Faster Customer Fulfillment and Deeper Engagement
RBL Bank Selects Accenture to Accelerate its Digital Journey
ATUL Auto Ltd board to approve Q1FY21 results on Aug 25, 2020
Birlasoft to drive Cloud-led Digital Transformation for customers in collaboration with Microsoft
Muthoot Fincorp announces the next phase of Digital Transformation with Nucleus FinnOne Neo
Thomas Cook India and SOTC launch India's first Safe Holiday Helpline
SJVN Ltd board to consider Q1 results on Aug 28, 2020
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd bags export orders for over 110,000 wheels
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited allots 61,77,64,960 Equity Shares on rights basis
Petronet LNG Ltd reports consolidated PAT of Rs. 499.79 crore in Q1FY21
HFCL Ltd Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs. 21.09 crore
Flex Foods Ltd Q1FY21 PAT at Rs. 2.90 crore
Hero Caribbean Premier League to start from Aug 18, 2020
Central Bank of India has appointed Chief Risk Officer
ICICI Securities enables Indian customers to invest in US securities
Nippon India Digital Innovation AIF invests INR 50 Cr in Endiya Partners Fund II
TVS Motor Company launches 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal
GPTINFRA bags order valued at Rs. 196.30 Crore
DCB Bank receives RBI approval for reappointment of Non Executive Part-Time Chairman
JUMPNET to grow its proprietary blockchain platform across India by partnering & investing with MOS Utility Pvt. Ltd
ADF Foods reports results for quarter ended June 30, 2020
Trigyn awarded - New York Power Authority (NYPA) - IT Staffing Contract
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Q1FY21 loss at Rs. 17.43 crore
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care LtdBoard to consider FY20 results & Dividend on August 25, 2020
The Indian Card Clothing Company Limited board approves preferential issue
Aviva Wins Model Insurer Award for Automating and Simplifying its Pensions Operations with TCS
KRBL launches Rice Bran Oil and Amaranth
Actifio Partners with Birlasoft to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure, Cloud Technology Services to Global Enterprise Customers
Ester Filmtech Limited announces packaging film manufacturing plant at Chandanvelly, Shahbad Mandal, Telangana
Goa Carbon shuts down Odisha unit from Aug 15, 2020 for maintenance
Ashok Leyland wins Frost and Sullivan 2020 GCC Light Commercial Vehicle Customer Value Leadership Award
Compuage Infocom reports total income of Rs. 561 Crores in Q1FY21, impacted by COVID-19 lockdown
Britannia Industries Ltd board recommends interim dividend of Rs. 83
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board recommends 1:1 Bounus Issue
Aarti Drugs Ltd board to consider bonus issue on Aug 20, 2020
Gillette India Ltd Board to consider FY20 results & Dividend on August 26, 2020
Revathi Equipment Ltd Q1 FY21 consolidated PAT at Rs. 4.53 crore
HLE Glascoat Ltd Q1 FY21 consolidated PAT declines to Rs. 6.63 crore
Shiva Mills Ltd Q1 loss at Rs. 2.42 crore
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Q1FY21 consolidated PAT at Rs. 91.52 crore






Website Created & Maintained by : Chennai Scripts
West Mambalam, Chennai - 600 033,
Tamil Nadu, India
disclaimer copyright © 2005 - 2019